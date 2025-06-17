Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 17.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney steps for further diplomatic work with partners, as well as strengthening air defense.

"We discussed steps for further diplomatic work with partners within NATO, the G7 and the coalition of the willing, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, further deepening our military cooperation, in particular joint weapons production projects and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the president informed about the night Russian attack on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings using 440 Iranian "Shaheds" and 32 missiles, including ballistic ones.

"I am grateful for the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, a number of Russian individuals and more than 40 companies in Russia and other countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions. I am especially grateful for the new military support for Ukraine: drones, helicopters, ammunition worth more than $2 billion, and the next tranche of more than $2 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #canada #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

19:56 17.06.2025
Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

18:42 17.06.2025
Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

Trump leaves G7 summit early, without meeting Zelenskyy – media

18:18 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

10:01 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

19:27 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy discusses with Austrian Chancellor strengthening sanctions against Russia

17:43 16.06.2025
Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

Austria's neutrality doesn’t prohibit non-military aid to Ukraine – President

17:25 16.06.2025
Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

Russia offered Ukraine to swap taken out Ukrainian children for Russian POWs – Zelenskyy

17:08 16.06.2025
At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

17:05 16.06.2025
Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that the alliance between America and Europe doesn’t fall apart

HOT NEWS

Canada announces aid package for Ukraine worth over $2 bln

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

LATEST

After massive shelling, MFA calls on world community to take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia, strengthen Ukraine

Parliament introduces criminal liability for deportation of children

World must react harshly to Russia's open terrorism – Stefanchuk

The URCS is capable of acting as a leader in crisis situations, says Dotsenko

As of 18:40 in Kyiv, death of 13 people as result of enemy night attack confirmed – PGO

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Klymenko: As of 17:30, twelve people die as aresult of enemy night strikes: 10 in Kyiv, two in Odesa

EBRD to finance second phase of geodata digitization project in Ukraine – Environment Minister

Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

Kyiv suffers one of deadliest attacks in a year – UN monitoring mission statement

AD
AD