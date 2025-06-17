Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

On the sidelines of the G7 summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney steps for further diplomatic work with partners, as well as strengthening air defense.

"We discussed steps for further diplomatic work with partners within NATO, the G7 and the coalition of the willing, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, further deepening our military cooperation, in particular joint weapons production projects and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In addition, the president informed about the night Russian attack on civilian infrastructure and residential buildings using 440 Iranian "Shaheds" and 32 missiles, including ballistic ones.

"I am grateful for the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian shadow fleet, a number of Russian individuals and more than 40 companies in Russia and other countries that help Russia circumvent sanctions. I am especially grateful for the new military support for Ukraine: drones, helicopters, ammunition worth more than $2 billion, and the next tranche of more than $2 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets," Zelenskyy said.