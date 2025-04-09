Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:50 09.04.2025

Yermak, DRC Presidential Advisor discuss security issues, development of trade, economic cooperation

2 min read
Yermak, DRC Presidential Advisor discuss security issues, development of trade, economic cooperation

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Advisor to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele discussed security issues, the importance of opening diplomatic institutions in the capitals of both countries, as well as the development of trade and economic cooperation, in particular within the framework of the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine," the presidential press service said.

"Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone conversation with Advisor to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo on National Security Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele," the presidential office says.

It is reported that Yermak thanked the Democratic Republic of the Congo for supporting key UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine. "We respect the territorial integrity of the DR Congo, as well as all countries with internationally recognized borders. We adhere to a clear position that all states strictly adhere to international law without any exceptions," he said.

Yermak also informed about the daily Russian shelling of Ukraine, as well as the situation on the front: it remains difficult, but Ukrainian defenders do not allow Russia to achieve real successes. It was also about Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

Yermak said despite the war, Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security. The Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative has become a key tool in the fight against the food crisis. In total, over 290,000 tonnes of agricultural products were sent within the framework of this program to 13 countries in Africa and Asia, including the Democratic Republic of Congo. Other important topics include the development of trade and economic cooperation in agriculture, energy, construction and implementation of infrastructure projects.

It is noted that Yermak also stressed the importance of opening the Embassy of Ukraine in Kinshasa and expressed hope for the opening of a diplomatic mission of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kyiv. The parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue and give impetus to the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Tags: #democratic_republic_congo #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

19:50 07.04.2025
Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

19:57 26.03.2025
Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

21:06 12.03.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

20:53 12.03.2025
Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

20:44 06.03.2025
Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

20:42 20.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

20:10 07.02.2025
Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

19:14 06.02.2025
Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine

Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine

20:55 05.02.2025
Dpty PM Kuleba: Govt to cooperate with France in matters of transport infrastructure and water supply

Dpty PM Kuleba: Govt to cooperate with France in matters of transport infrastructure and water supply

HOT NEWS

PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

США дуже здивовані ситуацією з полоненими китайцями – Зеленський

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

LATEST

Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

PACE declares about preventing impunity for Russia's aggression against Ukraine – MP

Kallas: Necessary to put pressure on Russia so that it really wants peace

США дуже здивовані ситуацією з полоненими китайцями – Зеленський

USA is highly surprised by situation with captured Chinese citizens – Zelenskyy

Some 155 Chinese citizens fighting on territory of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Yermak discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with Ghanaian presidential advisor

SFS former head Nasirov mobilized to AFU straight from court hearing on his own initiative

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

European Commissioner Kos: I think we will be able to open all negotiation clusters by late 2025

AD
AD