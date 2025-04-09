Yermak, DRC Presidential Advisor discuss security issues, development of trade, economic cooperation

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Advisor to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Désiré Cashmir Eberande Kolongele discussed security issues, the importance of opening diplomatic institutions in the capitals of both countries, as well as the development of trade and economic cooperation, in particular within the framework of the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine," the presidential press service said.

It is reported that Yermak thanked the Democratic Republic of the Congo for supporting key UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine. "We respect the territorial integrity of the DR Congo, as well as all countries with internationally recognized borders. We adhere to a clear position that all states strictly adhere to international law without any exceptions," he said.

Yermak also informed about the daily Russian shelling of Ukraine, as well as the situation on the front: it remains difficult, but Ukrainian defenders do not allow Russia to achieve real successes. It was also about Ukraine's diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

Yermak said despite the war, Ukraine remains a guarantor of global food security. The Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative has become a key tool in the fight against the food crisis. In total, over 290,000 tonnes of agricultural products were sent within the framework of this program to 13 countries in Africa and Asia, including the Democratic Republic of Congo. Other important topics include the development of trade and economic cooperation in agriculture, energy, construction and implementation of infrastructure projects.

It is noted that Yermak also stressed the importance of opening the Embassy of Ukraine in Kinshasa and expressed hope for the opening of a diplomatic mission of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kyiv. The parties agreed to maintain regular dialogue and give impetus to the development of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.