Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP connected to power grid – Energoatom

Power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP, which was shut down in an emergency on September 1, is back in operation, Energoatom has reported.

"Today, September 2, 2022, power unit five of Zaporizhia NPP, which was turned off on September 1 in the morning as a result of another mortar attack by the Russian occupation forces at the Zaporizhia NPP site, was connected to the power grid at 13:10," Energoatom's Telegram channel reported on Friday.

According to the report, the increase in power continues.

"The plant has two power units [five and six], which produce electricity for the needs of Ukraine. There are no comments on the operation of equipment and security systems," the company said.