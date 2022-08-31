Zelensky to US senators: Ukraine's security assistance should continue and increase

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, at a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Senators Robert Portman and Amy Klobuchar, said that U.S. security assistance to Ukraine should continue and increase.

"I welcome U.S. Senators Robert Portman and Amy Klobuchar to Ukraine. The bipartisan and bicameral support of Congress is very valuable to us. We discussed in detail the development of the situation at the front. I am grateful to the United States for its assistance in the field of security! It should continue and increase. This is important for Ukraine's victory," Zelensky said.

Also, according to him, the sanctions policy against the aggressor country should be strengthened. The President called the introduction of visa restrictions for Russian citizens one of the elements of such pressure.

“So that the Russians feel the consequences of their own support for aggression against Ukraine," the head of state said.