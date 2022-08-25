Facts

09:04 25.08.2022

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

2 min read
Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

The number of people killed in a missile attack on Chaplyne station in Dnipropetrovsk region has reached 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Wednesday evening.

"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this minute, there are 22 killed, of which five people were burned in the car, a teenager died, he was 11 years old, a Russian rocket destroyed his house. Search and rescue operations at the railway station will continue," he said.

The president said "we will definitely make the invaders answer for everything they have done. And we will definitely throw the invaders from our land."

Speaking about Independence Day, Zelensky said that "our 32nd Independence Day will be, and the 33rd, and all subsequent ones, how long the time on Earth will last. Ukraine forever. And every day will only get stronger."

According to him, "absolutely everyone in the world understands this. From the UN Security Council to all capitals without exception. Therefore, we do not retreat from our path, we fight, we thank everyone who supports us, we take care of our state, we maintain our unity – the same unity as today, as every day during these six months."

Tags: #killed #dnipropetrovsk_region #chaplyne

