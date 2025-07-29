Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 29.07.2025

Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

1 min read
Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in an enemy attack on one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, reported on the Telegram channel.

"At night, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia district 8 times, previously with aerial bombs. It also hit the correctional colony. A total of 16 people were killed, and 35 were injured. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. The premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were damaged," Fedorov wrote.

Tags: #penitentiary #zaporizhia_region #killed #attack

MORE ABOUT

09:15 28.07.2025
In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

11:17 26.07.2025
Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

09:41 24.07.2025
6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

6 civilians injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy

10:00 22.07.2025
One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

One person injured due to night attack of Russian UAVs on Odesa – Emergency Service

09:25 22.07.2025
Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

09:25 22.07.2025
Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

Child killed amid enemy strike of smart bomb on Kramatorsk – authorities

10:48 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

Zelenskyy emphasizes continued production of drone interceptors after Russian night attack

10:58 18.07.2025
Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

09:20 18.07.2025
One killed, two injured as result of night attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

One killed, two injured as result of night attack by Russian UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

12:06 16.07.2025
Private houses, civilian infrastructure damaged in Vinnytsia region night attack, all fires extinguished

Private houses, civilian infrastructure damaged in Vinnytsia region night attack, all fires extinguished

HOT NEWS

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Erdogan: Ground to be prepared in Turkey for organization of Ukraine-Russia peace table soon

Trump says disappointed with Putin, will shorten 50-day ultimatum

LATEST

Number of people killed in missile strike on Kamianske rises to three

Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

SBU prevents FSB plans to eliminate commander of 108th separate battalion Da Vinci Wolves Filimonov

Invaders lose 1,050 servicemen during day

Two dead, five injured in Russian missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region

Zelenskyy on Trump's statements: Ukraine to work tirelessly with USA to make both countries safer

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Latvia, Spain discuss strengthening of Ukraine's military support

Ukraine can't build desired education system without fixing teacher pay – Fedorov

MFA Spokesperson: Matviyenko's place is in dock, not at intl conferences

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

AD
AD