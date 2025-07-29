Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in Russian attack on penitentiary in Zaporizhia region

Sixteen people killed and 35 injured in an enemy attack on one of the penitentiary institutions in Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, reported on the Telegram channel.

"At night, the enemy shelled Zaporizhia district 8 times, previously with aerial bombs. It also hit the correctional colony. A total of 16 people were killed, and 35 were injured. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. The premises of the institution were destroyed. Private houses nearby were damaged," Fedorov wrote.