SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://t.me/SBUkr/

Military counterintelligence of the State Security Service (SBU) has prevented the escape from Ukraine of a Russian agent who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the press service of the agency reported.

"The attacker was detained at the central station in Kyiv, from where he first tried to leave for the European Union, and then get to Russia. The suspect turned out to be a 63-year-old former militiaman from Donetsk recruited by the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia, who moved to the Dnipropetrovsk region before the start of the full-scale war," the SBU said on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is reported that, on the instructions of Russian special services, he prepared four caches with combat grenades, detonators and other components in Pavlohrad and Shakhtarsk. The FSB planned to transfer the coordinates of these caches to potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

According to the case materials, the traitor set up caches near abandoned buildings and local cemeteries. In addition, he also left SIM cards and phones for secret communication disguised in juice boxes in the hiding places.

The SBU military counterintelligence documented each episode of the suspect's subversive activities and detained him at the final stage of the special operation. The detainee's Russian passport, issued to him in 2024, was seized.

Investigators of the Security Service informed him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - treason under martial law and the article on illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives.

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.