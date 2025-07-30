Cabinet allocates UAH 600 million for completion of water supply facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate almost UAH 600 million to complete the construction of critical water supply projects in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The MP noted that UAH 319 million of this amount will come from the unused balances of the fund for liquidating the consequences of armed aggression, the rest from other sources of financing.

The government will allocate UAH 322 million for the construction of a new water pipeline Inhulets - Kryvyi Rih, UAH 213 million for the water pipeline MarHanets - Nikopol - Pokrov, UAH 51 million for the pipeline for the drainage of mine waters in Svystunova.

As reported, at a meeting on Wednesday, the government decided to expand support for farmers in front-line regions who work on irrigated lands. The funding will be directed to the restoration and construction of hydrotechnical infrastructure: canals, pumping stations, pipelines, etc.

"This is a reaction to the consequences of the war, in particular the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, and the drought in the south. We will direct funding from the state budget to the restoration and construction of hydrotechnical infrastructure: canals, pumping stations, pipelines, etc. This will allow us to increase the area of irrigation and protect the Ukrainian harvest," Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.