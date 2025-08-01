One killed, one wounded as result of shelling of Zaporizhia district — authorities

As a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhia district, one civilian was killed, another was wounded, head of the Ivan Fedorov reported.

"A 63-year-old man died in Veselianka as a result of a hit on a private house," Fedorov noted on the Telegram channel.

According to him, in the village of Malokaterynivka, a residential building was damaged due to shelling, a fire broke out: "A 65-year-old man is wounded. He is being provided with all necessary assistance," the head of the regional military administration added.