Number of people killed in missile strike on Kamianske rises to three

The number of people killed in the missile strike on Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, has risen to three, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"At two o'clock this morning, the Russians launched a missile strike on the city of Kamianske - on the territory of the city hospital. Three people died from this strike, and among them was a pregnant woman. Her name was Diana, she was only 23 years old," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He noted that over the past day, Russian troops killed 22 people and wounded another 85. In total, 73 Ukrainian cities and villages were under Russian strikes.

Earlier, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported on Telegram about two deaths and five injuries, including a pregnant woman, as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kamianske.