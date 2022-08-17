Facts

18:58 17.08.2022

Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

1 min read
Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov held a conversation with Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov on Wednesday, during which the parties discussed issues of military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen.

“A very productive discussion today with my colleague & great friend of Ukraine, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bødskov: the results of the Copenhagen conference, Denmark & Ukraine cooperation, strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. I’m grateful to the Danish people for their support. We will win!” Reznikov said on Twitter Wednesday.

