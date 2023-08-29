Reznikov considers media reports about ‘conflict’ between Ukraine, partners on military strategy ‘far-fetched and erroneous’

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the information published in the Western media about the alleged "conflict" between Ukraine and partners regarding the offensive strategy is not true.

"I can absolutely say that there is no conflict. This assumption of the Western press is erroneous and far-fetched. There is no conflict, there is friendly working communication, systemic consultations," Reznikov told reporters on Monday.

Reznikov also said "systemically" meetings of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny with colleagues are taking place. At the same time, the minister said Zaluzhny does not leave the territory of Ukraine.

"Everything is going according to the plan, which was, inter alia, discussed with the partners in advance," Reznikov said.