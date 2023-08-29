Facts

11:49 29.08.2023

Reznikov considers media reports about ‘conflict’ between Ukraine, partners on military strategy ‘far-fetched and erroneous’

1 min read
Reznikov considers media reports about ‘conflict’ between Ukraine, partners on military strategy ‘far-fetched and erroneous’

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the information published in the Western media about the alleged "conflict" between Ukraine and partners regarding the offensive strategy is not true.

"I can absolutely say that there is no conflict. This assumption of the Western press is erroneous and far-fetched. There is no conflict, there is friendly working communication, systemic consultations," Reznikov told reporters on Monday.

Reznikov also said "systemically" meetings of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny with colleagues are taking place. At the same time, the minister said Zaluzhny does not leave the territory of Ukraine.

"Everything is going according to the plan, which was, inter alia, discussed with the partners in advance," Reznikov said.

Tags: #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

09:37 29.08.2023
Reznikov: I believe F-16s to be delivered, hope for Swedish Gripen

Reznikov: I believe F-16s to be delivered, hope for Swedish Gripen

20:46 28.08.2023
Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

20:54 25.08.2023
Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

12:38 02.08.2023
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed the FPV drone, which is being put into exploitation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine showed the FPV drone, which is being put into exploitation in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

15:13 25.07.2023
Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

Reznikov: Ukraine to continue carrying out attacks on Crimea, Kerch bridge

17:34 19.07.2023
Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

10:09 19.07.2023
Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

Reznikov: Ramstein-14 demonstrates unwavering support for Ukraine

14:53 07.07.2023
Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

13:31 07.07.2023
Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

15:02 03.07.2023
Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

Reznikov: Absurd conclusions of Audit Service create huge problems for both Ukrainian army and business

AD

HOT NEWS

South Korea announces increase in financial aid to Ukraine by $394 mln for 2024 – media

Ukrainian MFA: It's very unfortunate that Russian great-power ideas, knowingly or unknowingly, come from Pope's mouth

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

LATEST

South Korea announces increase in financial aid to Ukraine by $394 mln for 2024 – media

Ukrainian MFA: It's very unfortunate that Russian great-power ideas, knowingly or unknowingly, come from Pope's mouth

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

AD
AD
AD
AD