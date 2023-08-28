Facts

20:46 28.08.2023

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

1 min read
Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

The mobilization plan has not yet been implemented, so today there is no need to announce a new mobilization to increase the number, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The mobilization plan that was approved by the Verkhovna Rada, has not yet been implemented, in a good way. This means that we do not need to announce a new mobilization to increase the number today. We still have resources from the point of view of the legal plan," Reznikov said during a conversation with reporters on Monday.

The Minister noted that Ukraine is suffering losses, but they are "many times less than the losses of Russians," but there are dead and wounded, so it is necessary to make up for the losses.

"But to say that today we have a critical situation and we need to increase - no, there is no such need," he said.

Tags: #war #reznikov #mobilisation

MORE ABOUT

16:02 28.08.2023
Ukrainian forces succeed near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region – Maliar

Ukrainian forces succeed near Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhia region – Maliar

10:30 28.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

Zelenskyy: Some Ukrainian partners not ready for war on Russian territory

20:54 25.08.2023
Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

20:26 24.08.2023
Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

Rada settles terms of investigation of war crimes

20:19 24.08.2023
NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

NACP lists Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco as intl war sponsors

20:20 22.08.2023
Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

Some 90% of Ukrainians consider refusal of territories to stop Russia’s aggression unacceptable – opinion poll

19:22 22.08.2023
Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

Ukraine repatriates five seriously wounded defenders from Russian captivity

17:09 22.08.2023
Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

Russia hands over to Ukraine 12 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers considered as POWs - Coordination HQ

10:34 22.08.2023
Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

Maliar: Warriors of 47th brigade fight in Robotyne

20:52 18.08.2023
Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

Russia mobilizes about 20,000 people every month - GUR

AD

HOT NEWS

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Interior Minister: Death toll from Russian strike on Hoholive, Poltava region rises to three, one considered missing

LATEST

Four civilians injured due to kamikaze drone attack in Nikopol - Dnepropetrovsk Regional Administration

Ukrainian aviation launches eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU continue its offensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka

Oleksandr Poklad appointed dpty head of SBU

Next meeting of ambassadors on Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula to bring together more than 70 participants – Zhovkva

New Zealand to start issuing residence permits to Ukrainian refugees

Kosovo status issue wasn't key one at Zelenskyy's meeting with Vučić in Athens – Zhovkva

Ukraine expects specific contribution from each of countries of ‘aviation coalition’ – Zhovkva

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Collision of two L-39 aircraft in Zhytomyr region could occur during turnaround maneuver – SBI

AD
AD
AD
AD