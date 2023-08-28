Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

The mobilization plan has not yet been implemented, so today there is no need to announce a new mobilization to increase the number, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"The mobilization plan that was approved by the Verkhovna Rada, has not yet been implemented, in a good way. This means that we do not need to announce a new mobilization to increase the number today. We still have resources from the point of view of the legal plan," Reznikov said during a conversation with reporters on Monday.

The Minister noted that Ukraine is suffering losses, but they are "many times less than the losses of Russians," but there are dead and wounded, so it is necessary to make up for the losses.

"But to say that today we have a critical situation and we need to increase - no, there is no such need," he said.