Facts

10:24 31.08.2023

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

Oleksiy Reznikov will be dismissed from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine next week, after which he will be appointed as the country's ambassador to the UK, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak has said.

"According to my information, Reznikov will leave the post of Minister of Defense and subsequently go as ambassador to the UK... By dates: this is the next week, that is, the first week of September... How accurate is this? Well, modern personnel policy can impress, but yesterday morning about such a rotation the embassies have warned. At least some of them," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Zhelezniak also said Rustem Umerov, a former member of the Holos faction, and now the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, will be nominated for the post of defense minister.

"Who instead of Rustem for the Fund has not yet been decided," the MP said.

