Facts

18:02 08.09.2023

Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

2 min read
Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

A batch of ten Leopard 1 tanks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has already arrived in the territory of Ukraine, according to the press service of the Danish Armed Forces.

"The first ten Leopard 1 tanks are already in the territory of Ukraine, and more are on the way. They may become a part of the offensive Ukraine has just started. The work, which has been going on since spring, does not stop. The training takes place in Germany, where Danish tank instructors, together with the German defense, train crews and transfer tanks to Ukraine," it said on Friday.

The second batch will also consist of ten tanks, the press service said.

The tanks were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of a joint program of Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, which was announced in February 2023. The program includes the restoration of tanks which had not been used for several years and training of Ukrainian tankers.

The first ten tanks have been sent to Ukraine. Ten more thanks were delivered from the plant.

"This is a very important task. Denmark sent some of our best tank instructors to Germany to train Ukrainians to make the most of this weapon. And I have no doubt that this will help them win the defensive battle they are fighting now," Chief of the Danish Army Command Arpe Nielsen said.

Tags: #tanks #danish

MORE ABOUT

15:09 06.09.2023
Danish PM Frederiksen visits Bucha, addresses Verkhovna Rada

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Bucha, addresses Verkhovna Rada

16:31 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be territory where people are respected

11:48 08.06.2023
Evacuated residents of Kherson region can receive financial aid from Danish Refugee Council

Evacuated residents of Kherson region can receive financial aid from Danish Refugee Council

09:50 30.05.2023
Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

Invaders lose at least 2,000 tanks in hostilities on Ukrainian territory – media

13:25 12.05.2023
Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

19:10 11.05.2023
All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

All British Challenger 2 tanks, allocated to Kyiv, delivered to Ukraine – UK defense minister

20:18 28.04.2023
Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

Six Leopard 2A4 tanks donated by Spain are on way to Ukraine – media

19:24 14.04.2023
All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

All eight Leopard 2 tanks promised by Canada for Ukraine arrived in Poland

20:45 27.03.2023
First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

19:48 23.03.2023
Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

Spain to send first six Leopard tanks at end of next week - Spanish Defense Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

Three bomb disposal technicians from HALO Trust hospitalized after hitting mine in Kherson region

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

According to updated info, 59 people injured in Kryvyi Rih attack

AD
AD
AD
AD