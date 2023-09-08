Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

A batch of ten Leopard 1 tanks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has already arrived in the territory of Ukraine, according to the press service of the Danish Armed Forces.

"The first ten Leopard 1 tanks are already in the territory of Ukraine, and more are on the way. They may become a part of the offensive Ukraine has just started. The work, which has been going on since spring, does not stop. The training takes place in Germany, where Danish tank instructors, together with the German defense, train crews and transfer tanks to Ukraine," it said on Friday.

The second batch will also consist of ten tanks, the press service said.

The tanks were handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of a joint program of Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, which was announced in February 2023. The program includes the restoration of tanks which had not been used for several years and training of Ukrainian tankers.

The first ten tanks have been sent to Ukraine. Ten more thanks were delivered from the plant.

"This is a very important task. Denmark sent some of our best tank instructors to Germany to train Ukrainians to make the most of this weapon. And I have no doubt that this will help them win the defensive battle they are fighting now," Chief of the Danish Army Command Arpe Nielsen said.