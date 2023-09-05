Facts

14:46 05.09.2023

Rada supports resignation of Reznikov as Defense Minister

1 min read
Rada supports resignation of Reznikov as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 9679 was supported by 327 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

"The parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In favor some 327. The appointment of Umerov as the new Minister of Defense is tomorrow [September 6]," the parliamentarian said in his Telegram channel.

Reznikov has headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since November 4, 2021. Prior to that, he was Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

Tags: #reznikov #defense_minister

MORE ABOUT

10:44 04.09.2023
Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

10:02 04.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian Defense Ministry to be headed by Rustem Umerov

19:41 01.09.2023
Reznikov holds talks with French Defense Minister

Reznikov holds talks with French Defense Minister

10:24 31.08.2023
MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

MP: Reznikov's resignation from post of Defense Minister expected next week; he to become Ukraine's ambassador to UK

11:49 29.08.2023
Reznikov considers media reports about ‘conflict’ between Ukraine, partners on military strategy ‘far-fetched and erroneous’

Reznikov considers media reports about ‘conflict’ between Ukraine, partners on military strategy ‘far-fetched and erroneous’

09:37 29.08.2023
Reznikov: I believe F-16s to be delivered, hope for Swedish Gripen

Reznikov: I believe F-16s to be delivered, hope for Swedish Gripen

20:46 28.08.2023
Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

Reznikov: There’s no need to announce new mobilization to increase number of soldiers

20:54 25.08.2023
Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

09:09 16.08.2023
Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

Defense forces liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region from occupiers

18:33 14.08.2023
AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

High Anti-Corruption Court reduces bail as alternative to arrest for ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

LATEST

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits brigades conducting offensive operations in Bakhmut direction

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

High Anti-Corruption Court reduces bail as alternative to arrest for ex-head of Supreme Court Kniazev

Justice Ministry files 29 claims on confiscation with High Anti-Corruption Court, 25 enter into force - Deputy Minister

Zelenskyy visits eight brigades fighting in Donetsk direction – press service

Judicial Administration's acting head: There are about 3,500 lawsuits in courts from Court Security Service's employees not receiving 'combat' UAH 30,000

Judicial Administration's acting head: Can't talk about my status in corruption case in Supreme Court, have legal grounds for exercising my powers

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

HQ meeting after Zelenskyy's trip to front to consider issue of electronic warfare

AD
AD
AD
AD