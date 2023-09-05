Rada supports resignation of Reznikov as Defense Minister

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

The adoption of relevant draft resolution No. 9679 was supported by 327 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday, a member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

"The parliament supported the dismissal of Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine. In favor some 327. The appointment of Umerov as the new Minister of Defense is tomorrow [September 6]," the parliamentarian said in his Telegram channel.

Reznikov has headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since November 4, 2021. Prior to that, he was Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.