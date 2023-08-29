Reznikov: I believe F-16s to be delivered, hope for Swedish Gripen

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that modern F-16 fighters will be handed over to Ukraine and "hopes" for the appearance of the multi-purpose Swedish aircraft Saab JAS 39 Gripen in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Whatever there is, there will be F-16s, I know it. I don't just think, but I know. And there will be other various 'interesting things.' Since we need to talk today about the future of our army, the future of the Defense Forces. We are talking about this, first of all, with our American partners about the Future Force Concept," Reznikov said during a conversation with reporters on Monday.

He said even after the victory, "so that the Russians could not return," Ukraine needs to have a powerful modernized modern army.

"Modern aviation is an element of air defense and an element of preventing enemy dominance in the air. Therefore, the F-16 and I have hope that the Swedish Gripen will at least be in the Ukrainian Air Force," he said.