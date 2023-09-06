Danish PM Frederiksen visits Bucha, addresses Verkhovna Rada

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered a speech in the Verkhovna Rada during her visit to Kyiv, the Danish resource TV2 has reported.

"Over the past 18 months, I have visited Ukraine several times. The destruction caused by the war is amazing. The brutality of Russian destruction. Families who have lost their homes. Mothers who had to say goodbye to their sons. Words cannot describe what you had to go through," Frederiksen said at the beginning of her speech.

"You and Ukraine are still standing. The world has seen the incredible strength of the Ukrainian people," she added.

It is noted that Frederiksen arrived in Ukraine in response to an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who during his visit to Denmark thanked the Danes for their help in Ukraine's struggle with Russia.

"Today I would like to return it [gratitude]. I want to thank Ukraine, the President, members of the Ukrainian Parliament, Ukrainian men and women. Thank you for fighting in this terrible war," Frederiksen said from the rostrum of the Ukrainian parliament.

Before the meeting of the Parliament, Frederiksen also visited Bucha of Kyiv region. In particular, accompanied by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Frederiksen visited St. Andrew's Church, which was severely damaged at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

"I was very impressed by the fact that I saw elderly Ukrainians who survived the famine in the 1930s and during World War II, but not Russians when the offensive began in 2022," Frederiksen said, commenting on the trip.