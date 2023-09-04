Reznikov submits his resignation to Rada

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada.

"In pursuance of the decision of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he submitted a letter of resignation to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. We are ready for the report. Keep the order," Reznikov said on Facebook on Monday.

As reported, on September 3, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy announced that he would submit Rustem Umerov's candidacy to the parliament for the post of defense minister.