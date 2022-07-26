Facts

Russian occupiers abduct up to 100 employees since seizure of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom President

Since the seizure of Zaporizhia NPP on March 4, the Russian occupiers have abducted up to 100 employees of the NPP, Energoatom President Petro Kotin on the air of Suspilne on Monday.

"They kidnapped up to 100 people from the station's employees and only some of these people then return to work with a broken psyche, making a statement that they love the Russian world because of the tortures that are applied to them by the invaders," Kotin informed.

According to him, currently there are about 10,000 employees of the NPP in the town of Energodar out of the total number of personnel of more than 11,000.

"However, not all of them work at the station on a permanent basis, the station has also reduced the maximum number of personnel who are constantly at the site – without additional services that work there in peacetime. That is, there are about 10,000 employees of the power plant in Energodar, but there are significantly fewer at the site itself," the head of the company noted.

