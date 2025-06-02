Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:52 02.06.2025

Military train of occupiers blown up near Melitopol – Defense intelligence

An enemy military train was blown up and driven down a slope near Melitopol, the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported on Sunday.

"On the night of May 31, 2025, an explosion occurred on a railway section near the temporarily occupied settlement of Yakymivka in the Melitopol district of Zaporizhia region - a military train of the Russian invaders was blown up. The train was moving towards the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the explosion on the railway track, the train with fuel tanks and freight cars went under the slope. The key logistical artery of Muscovites in the occupied territories of Zaporizhia region and Crimea was disrupted," the Agency reports.

According to intelligence data, after the explosion, the occupiers announced an "interception plan."

"Russian guard patrols are searching settlements; checks at checkpoints are especially meticulous for everyone who enters or leaves. The fight against the military logistics of the Russian occupiers continues," the Agency adds.

