SBU soldiers destroy 2,000 Russian tanks since Feb 2022

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), currently at the front, have destroyed 2,000 enemy tanks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBU press service reported.

"The SBU soldiers have destroyed 2,000 Russian tanks. This is how much of this enemy equipment our employees have hit since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. That is, every sixth tank knocked out by the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine during this time is the result of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine," the Telegram message said on Saturday.

It is noted that SBU combat groups are working on the front line, deep behind enemy lines, and are delivering devastating strikes from the sky. Every enemy target they record will definitely be destroyed.