Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:33 18.07.2025

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

1 min read
AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

 

 Bild columnist Julian Röpke reports on the liberation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Yalta in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, which directly borders Dnipropetrovsk.

"The Ukrainian army recaptured/liberated Yalta in Western Donetsk oblast... Russian invasion forces first captured the village three weeks ago," Röpke said on the X social network on Friday, illustrating the message with relevant maps.

However, the OSINT project DeepState and the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) do not currently confirm the liberation of the village, showing it on their maps as occupied.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine never confirmed the occupation of Yalta and on its maps before the daily update consistently showed the village as under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, DeepState reported the occupation of Yalta, Donetsk region, on July 11. This information was also confirmed by ISW, which marked Yalta as occupied by Russian troops on its map before the daily update.

Tags: #donetsk #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

20:02 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

11:15 18.07.2025
Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

10:49 18.07.2025
General Staff records 180 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 180 combat clashes in past 24 hours

20:43 15.07.2025
Ukrainian Defense Ministry launches program to stimulate military startups with AI

Ukrainian Defense Ministry launches program to stimulate military startups with AI

09:08 15.07.2025
Invaders lose 1,230 people, 122 pieces of special equipment in a day - General Staff

Invaders lose 1,230 people, 122 pieces of special equipment in a day - General Staff

18:29 14.07.2025
Ukrainian Armed Forces units will do everything to transfer war to Russian territory – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Armed Forces units will do everything to transfer war to Russian territory – Zelenskyy

18:00 14.07.2025
Enemy most active in Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – AFU General Staff

Enemy most active in Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – AFU General Staff

09:34 11.07.2025
General Staff records 214 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 214 combat clashes in past 24 hours

15:34 10.07.2025
By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

15:11 10.07.2025
Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

LATEST

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ukraine has unique experience in countering Russia's cyberattacks, will strengthen collective resilience of partners

Govt restricts supply of medicines to one distributor to prevent pharma market monopolization

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

Erdogan insists on continuation of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul as soon as convenient dates determined

Syrsky: Enemy loses average of 1,251 servicemen daily

Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Brovdi: NATO security doctrines require revision

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

AD
AD