Bild columnist Julian Röpke reports on the liberation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) of the village of Yalta in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, which directly borders Dnipropetrovsk.

"The Ukrainian army recaptured/liberated Yalta in Western Donetsk oblast... Russian invasion forces first captured the village three weeks ago," Röpke said on the X social network on Friday, illustrating the message with relevant maps.

However, the OSINT project DeepState and the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) do not currently confirm the liberation of the village, showing it on their maps as occupied.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine never confirmed the occupation of Yalta and on its maps before the daily update consistently showed the village as under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, DeepState reported the occupation of Yalta, Donetsk region, on July 11. This information was also confirmed by ISW, which marked Yalta as occupied by Russian troops on its map before the daily update.