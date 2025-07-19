Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:50 19.07.2025

Klymenko, military attaches of US Embassy in Ukraine discuss strengthening countermeasures against Russian UAVs

1 min read
Klymenko, military attaches of US Embassy in Ukraine discuss strengthening countermeasures against Russian UAVs

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and representatives of the US Embassy in Ukraine discussed strengthening countermeasures against Russian UAVs, in particular by improving the technical base and training of personnel.

"I met with representatives of the US Embassy in Ukraine - our reliable partners in strengthening the security of the state… We discussed the direction of countering Russian UAVs. We have a common understanding of how to strengthen the technical base and practical training of personnel," Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Klymenko said that he thanked the American side for the systematic support of our units. In particular, in building capabilities within the security sector.

"Our cooperation is primarily about trust, a common goal and consistency of support," Klymenko added.

Tags: #klymenko #attache

