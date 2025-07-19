Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov discussed key areas of cooperation in scaling up technologies, in particular in the production of interceptor drones and other technologies to counter strike drones.

"I had a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. We discussed key areas of cooperation in the development of defense technologies and innovations," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, the focus is on scaling up technologies that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular interceptor drones.

"This technology has made an incredible breakthrough, and the number of successful downings of Shaheds is growing rapidly every month. It is important to find and quickly scale up anti-Shahed solutions. This is the task set by the president," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Minister of Defense also noted that the issue of weapons production and the launch of new solutions capable of changing the situation on the front was discussed.

"We are working on deregulation in the field of transfer and decommissioning of drones so that the military receive what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy," Shmyhal added.