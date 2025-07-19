Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:48 19.07.2025

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Last night, Russian occupiers used more than 300 strike drones and more than 30 missiles of various types against peaceful cities of Ukraine, 10 regions were affected, among the wounded in Odesa is a child, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Tonight, our soldiers from various units repelled another Russian attack. More than 300 strike drones and more than 30 missiles of various types were used against our cities. Targets are now being destroyed: there are still drones in the air," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The president noted that rescue operations after the attack are ongoing. According to him, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson, Volyn, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Zhytomyr regions were affected.

"In Sumy, critical infrastructure was damaged - several thousand families were left without electricity. Combined strikes were carried out on Shostka. In Odesa, a residential building was damaged. Six people were injured, including a child. Unfortunately, one person died. My condolences to the relatives and friends. They hit Pavlohrad with missiles and drones. They damaged a residential building and important infrastructure. Wherever necessary, all services are now working and helping, restoring places and helping people after the attack," the president outlined the situation that developed following the Russia's night attack.

"I thank all the leaders who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements. Joint production of weapons, investments in the production of drones in Ukraine, in particular interceptor drones, the provision of air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as the possibility of their production here in Ukraine - all this saves lives and is needed by Ukraine right now," Zelenskyy stressed.

