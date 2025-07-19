Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 19.07.2025

Kyiv welcomes UK's introducing cyber sanctions against Russia

2 min read
Kyiv welcomes UK's introducing cyber sanctions against Russia
Photo: Unsplash

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the decision of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to introduce sanctions against three units of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and 18 military intelligence officers for many years of malicious cyber activity directed against the United Kingdom, the European Union, NATO, and Ukraine.

"Sanctioning Russian hacker groups is a strong and timely step in response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing cyber campaign aimed at destabilizing European democratic institutions, energy infrastructure, telecommunications companies, electoral processes, and media — all with the goal of undermining European stability and security. This is also a significant and tangible contribution to Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russian aggression," reads the report.

"The sanctioned entities — identified through Ukraine’s national attribution process as groups UAC-0056, UAC-0001, and UAC-0002, affiliated with Russian military units No. 29155, No. 26165, and No. 74455 — are actively engaged in cyberattacks, cyber espionage, cyberterrorism, and other forms of hostile operations in cyberspace, primarily directed against Ukraine," it says.

"Since the beginning of 2022, Ukraine’s national cyber incident response team CERT-UA has documented over 100 cyber incidents linked to UAC-0056, more than 110 associated with UAC-0001, and over 170 attributed to UAC-0002. The latter is responsible for some of the most notorious attacks, including those on JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state registries, and the telecommunications provider Kyivstar," it says.

"Ukraine strongly condemns the Russian Federation’s malicious hybrid operations in cyberspace as a systemic threat to international security and democratic governance. We remain firmly committed — together with the United Kingdom, the European Union, and NATO — to stepping up joint efforts to counter Russian threats in the fifth domain and to advancing the development of a secure and resilient global cyberspace," according to the document.

Tags: #sanctions #uk #cyber

MORE ABOUT

20:42 18.07.2025
UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

UK imposes sanctions on three units of Russia's GRU, 18 of their agents

19:24 18.07.2025
NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

NATO countries to employ full range of capabilities to counter cyber threats from Russia – Rutte

12:15 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

11:05 18.07.2025
EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

20:47 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

18:33 17.07.2025
Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

14:31 16.07.2025
EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

14:40 14.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss strengthening air defense, joint production and procurement of weapons, and new sanctions against Russia

14:24 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

12:18 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions on Russia, preventing Putin's plans to increase his army from 1.2 to 1.5 mln

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions on Russia, preventing Putin's plans to increase his army from 1.2 to 1.5 mln

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Sybiha discuss appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries

First batch of M1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: More than 300 strike drones, over 30 missiles of various types used against Ukrainian cities

AFU liberate village of Yalta in Donetsk region near administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk

Zelenskyy notes difficult situation on border of Sumy, Kharkiv regions; announces tangible response from occupiers

LATEST

Taylor Greene's amendment on Ukraine fails in US House of Representatives

Zelenskyy and Sybiha discuss appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries

Klymenko, military attaches of US Embassy in Ukraine discuss strengthening countermeasures against Russian UAVs

Shmyhal and Fedorov aim to scale up anti-Shahed technologies

Share of Ukrainian weapons on front is 40%, we must reach half - Shmyhal

First batch of M1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine

SBU soldiers destroy 2,000 Russian tanks since Feb 2022

Poroshenko calls military economy govt's main priority

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides assistance to victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Ukraine returns 11 more children from occupation

AD
AD