Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:47 15.05.2025

Current electricity tariff provides Energoatom with UAH 49 bln in additional profit and depreciation annually – Rada investigative commission's report

2 min read
Current electricity tariff provides Energoatom with UAH 49 bln in additional profit and depreciation annually – Rada investigative commission's report

The current electricity tariff for household profit and depreciation balances at a rate of UAH 0.99 per kWh, which is about UAH 49 billion per year.

This is stated in the report of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada on the investigation of possible violations of the legislation of Ukraine in the formation and implementation of price and tariff policy in the energy and utilities sectors for six months of its work.

"The effect of the increase in electricity prices in 2023-2024 in the amount of UAH 88 billion were received directly by Energoatom (UAH 78 billion) and Ukrhydroenergo (UAH 10 billion), without any justification and plan for the further use of these funds for Energoatom," the document reads.

According to the MPs – the commission's members, the level of electricity prices for household consumers established by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine as of May 2024 fully corresponds to the economically justified level.

"Given the dominant position in the electricity generation market of Energoatom and Ukrhydroenergo and their impact on competition in the electricity market: the level of economically justified prices for household consumers of electricity cannot correspond to the level of the market price, since the 'marketability' of such a price directly depends on the specified enterprises," according to one of the conclusions of the commission's report, for which 11 out of 14 MPs – members of the commission voted unanimously.

According to the authors of the commission's report, the service of reducing the price of electricity for the population (provisions on the imposition of special obligations, PSO) cannot be calculated relative to the level of the "market" price, and should be determined exclusively relative to the price that corresponds to the economically justified level determined in accordance with the requirements of the legislation.

As reported, on May 14, the Verkhovna Rada took note of the commission's report on the investigation of possible violations of the legislation of Ukraine in the formation and implementation of price and tariff policy in the energy and utility sectors over the six months of its activity.

Tags: #tariff #parliament #energoatom

MORE ABOUT

19:46 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

18:38 03.04.2025
Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

12:16 03.04.2025
U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

19:26 31.03.2025
European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

18:48 24.03.2025
Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

16:27 18.03.2025
Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

Ukraine's Energoatom working on deal to purchase reactor vessels from Bulgaria for Khmelnytsky NPP using loan – Vice President

18:46 06.03.2025
Energoatom signs agreement with French Orano on uranium enrichment for Ukrainian NPPs until 2040

Energoatom signs agreement with French Orano on uranium enrichment for Ukrainian NPPs until 2040

10:37 22.02.2025
Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

Ukraine's Parliament should pass resolution on elections 6 months after peace deal – Yatsenyuk

20:10 07.02.2025
Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

HOT NEWS

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

LATEST

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

Ukrainian metal market increases by 19% in Jan-April, share of imports is almost 38%

Kyivteploenergo detects and eliminates 400 damages during month of hydraulic tests

Ukraine needs continuation of mutually beneficial terms of trade in agro products with EU – Agrarian Minister

ICU together with Ulis creates real estate investment fund Ulis.Vorokhta for UAH 200 mln

Agro enterprises receive UAH 44.5 bln under various state programs in 2025 - Shmyhal

Ukraine sends 90% of its sugar exports to Middle East, North Africa in 2024/25

AD
AD