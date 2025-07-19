First batch of M1A1 Abrams tanks delivered to Ukraine

Photo: Australian Army

The Australian government reported that most of the 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks, as part of a military aid package worth about $160 million, have already arrived in Ukraine, the rest will be delivered in the coming months.

"The Albanese government continues its steadfast support for Ukraine, with the transfer of the first tranche of Australian-gifted M1A1 Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement on the Ministry of Defense website says.

"In response to a request from the government of Ukraine, Australia is providing 49 Abrams tanks to help bolster its fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion," reads the report.

The Ministry of Defense recalled that in total they have pledged to provide Ukraine with 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks.

At the same time, the department did not specify how many tanks have been transferred to Kyiv so far. The ministry, however, noted that most of the promised tanks have already arrived, and the final tranche of aid will be delivered in the coming months.

The cost of this aid package is 245 million Australian dollars. In total, Canberra has provided 1.5 billion Australian dollars in military aid to Ukraine since 2022.

In August, the Australian military will send a Boeing 737 AEW&C early warning and control aircraft to Europe to protect the route of supplying military cargo to Kyiv.