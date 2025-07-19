Share of Ukrainian weapons on front is 40%, we must reach half - Shmyhal

Currently, the share of Ukrainian weapons on the front is 40%, but we must reach 50%, since increasing Ukrainian production is a "key priority in defense," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Increasing Ukrainian weapons production is a key priority in defense. We talked about this with Herman Smetanin and the ministry team… We have significantly scaled up production since the beginning of the full-scale war – by 35 times. We have the potential to increase the indicators," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, currently the share of Ukrainian weapons on the front is 40%.

"We have to reach 50%. This is the task set by the president. Drones, armored vehicles, ammunition - everything our soldiers need," he stressed.