Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:20 10.07.2025

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

Energoatom and Westinghouse finalized agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using the technology of the American company at the URC2025 in Rome, said the head of Energoatom, Petro Kotin.

"We signed a memorandum consolidating everything that has already been done with Westinghouse. Extensive negotiations took place regarding the terms of transferring their technology for production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine. As you know, we already produce components for this fuel, and they granted us a license to organize production using their technology. This was just a summary of the documents," Kotin said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine after signing the memorandum.

According to him, as far as fuel production is concerned, the volume of the agreement with Westinghouse is considered to be within $20 million.

"As for cooperation with Westinghouse in general, of course, there are very large projects, billion-dollar projects for the construction of new power units," the head of Energoatom noted.

He also emphasized that another agreement will be signed later - for the supply of equipment for production of nuclear fuel using American technology.

"It is practically ready, we will sign it within two months. After that, we will begin the process of organizing production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine," Kotin explained.

As reported, in June 2022, Energoatom and Westinghouse signed an agreement on the supply of nuclear fuel for all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

In September 2023, Energoatom became the first company in the world that operated Soviet-designed reactors, but implemented a project to diversify the nuclear fuel used in VVER-1000 and VVER-440 reactors. Ukraine has not purchased nuclear fuel from Russia since 2020.

