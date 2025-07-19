Zelenskyy and Sybiha discuss appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, on the eve of a meeting with ambassadors scheduled for Monday, July 21, discussed the appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries and the main current tasks of the diplomatic corps in the international arena.

"Report by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha. We summed up the work with partners in the European Union on the 18th sanctions package. I instructed to promptly synchronize the package in Ukrainian jurisdiction. We are also working with European countries outside the European Union so that they join the relevant sanctions regimes," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to Zelenskyy, the minister also reported on the agreements with the United States that are currently in progress.

"Good dynamics, we are counting on the results and strengthening of our cooperation with America. We are preparing for this Monday in the format of a meeting with ambassadors to determine priorities, in particular, regarding further relations with the USA," the head of state said.

The minister also reported on the situation on the border between Russia and Georgia regarding citizens of Ukraine, who are actually "thrown out" from Russian territory without documents and warning of both Ukraine and the Georgian side. In particular, Zelenskyy noted, these are Ukrainians whom the Russians release from prisons and camps on the territory controlled by Russia. Ukrainian diplomats are organizing the transit of these citizens of our state to Ukraine.

"We also discussed with the minister the appointment of new ambassadors of Ukraine to partner countries," the president of Ukraine added.