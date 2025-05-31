Occupational authorities involve pro-Ukrainian teenagers in forced labor – CCD

The occupational authorities reported holding a “strategic session” of the “Big Brother” project in temporarily occupied Donetsk on “working with difficult teenagers,” the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports.

"During the event, the discussion included ‘occupational therapy,’ which is actually forced labor ‘for the good of the homeland’ or ‘for the front.’ In this way, the occupiers are trying to instill in the youth the perception that exploitation is a norm and part of a ‘patriotic duty,’ contrary to all principles of international law," the message on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that the occupiers consider "difficult teenagers" to be primarily pro-Ukrainian youth. They are trying to repress these teenagers, break them psychologically, and suppress their ability to resist. They are sending them to "preventive measures" or "re-education" in military organizations.

The CCD emphasized that "the Kremlin is actively using such 'projects' in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a strategy to deprive Ukrainian children of their national identity, 're-flash' their consciousness with Russian narratives, and integrate them into the Russian cultural and value space. This strategy aims to cultivate hatred of Ukraine and form a mobilization reserve for future wars."