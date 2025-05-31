Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:06 31.05.2025

Occupational authorities involve pro-Ukrainian teenagers in forced labor – CCD

2 min read

The occupational authorities reported holding a “strategic session” of the “Big Brother” project in temporarily occupied Donetsk on “working with difficult teenagers,” the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports.

"During the event, the discussion included ‘occupational therapy,’ which is actually forced labor ‘for the good of the homeland’ or ‘for the front.’ In this way, the occupiers are trying to instill in the youth the perception that exploitation is a norm and part of a ‘patriotic duty,’ contrary to all principles of international law," the message on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that the occupiers consider "difficult teenagers" to be primarily pro-Ukrainian youth. They are trying to repress these teenagers, break them psychologically, and suppress their ability to resist. They are sending them to "preventive measures" or "re-education" in military organizations.

The CCD emphasized that "the Kremlin is actively using such 'projects' in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as part of a strategy to deprive Ukrainian children of their national identity, 're-flash' their consciousness with Russian narratives, and integrate them into the Russian cultural and value space. This strategy aims to cultivate hatred of Ukraine and form a mobilization reserve for future wars."

Tags: #teenagers #labor #occupiers

MORE ABOUT

10:25 16.12.2024
Some 1,070 invaders, 148 units of their equipment eliminated in past day

Some 1,070 invaders, 148 units of their equipment eliminated in past day

19:19 18.10.2024
Inclusion of occupied territories of Ukraine in Russian Constitution is serious problem – Zelenskyy

Inclusion of occupied territories of Ukraine in Russian Constitution is serious problem – Zelenskyy

12:39 07.10.2024
Occupiers lose 1,160 military personnel in past 24 hours – General Staff

Occupiers lose 1,160 military personnel in past 24 hours – General Staff

15:43 17.08.2024
Investigation launched into execution of Ukrainian serviceman by occupiers

Investigation launched into execution of Ukrainian serviceman by occupiers

17:13 13.05.2024
Occupiers take civilians prisoner in Vovchnsk community, investigation launched – prosecutor's office

Occupiers take civilians prisoner in Vovchnsk community, investigation launched – prosecutor's office

09:31 17.04.2024
Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

15:05 15.12.2023
Occupiers use prisoners as human shields – prosecutor's office

Occupiers use prisoners as human shields – prosecutor's office

18:47 25.10.2023
Occupiers' military warehouse in occupied Donetsk destroyed – intelligence

Occupiers' military warehouse in occupied Donetsk destroyed – intelligence

15:31 13.09.2023
Russians strengthening third line of defense in Zaporizhia direction – mayor of Melitopol

Russians strengthening third line of defense in Zaporizhia direction – mayor of Melitopol

14:43 12.09.2023
Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers fire at State Emergency Service unit in Kharkiv region

HOT NEWS

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Defense Forces down 69 out of 107 UAVs, three missiles at night

Senator Graham expects US Senate to start introducing bill on sanctions against Russia next week

LATEST

Number of victims from enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv suburbs increases to seven

Syrsky holds final meeting on activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in May

Mandatory evacuation of residents of 11 more settlements announced in Sumy region

Invaders lose 1,250 people, 109 vehicles over day

Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions, calls Zelenskyy ‘stubborn’

Russia prepares new attacks on Ukraine with strategic aviation - NSDC

Ukrainian Red Cross Society joins World No Tobacco Day actions

Three people killed, 10 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

AD
AD