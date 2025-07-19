Taylor Greene's amendment on Ukraine fails in US House of Representatives

The US House of Representatives voted against Marjorie Taylor Greene's amendment, which proposed removing aid to Ukraine from the 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act.

This follows from a message on the website of the Office of the Clerk of the US House of Representatives.

The amendment failed with a score of 76:353. All Democrats voted against. A third of Republicans voted for, two-thirds also against, which indicates the overwhelming bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress.

Marjorie tries to push through anti-Ukrainian amendments every time, and each time unsuccessfully. In April 2024, Taylor Greene tried to cancel aid to Ukraine in a supplementary budget of $61 billion. Then her amendment failed with a score of 71:351.

Taylor Greene is a member of the United States House of Representatives from Georgia's 14th congressional district. She is a member of the Republican Party and a supporter of Donald Trump, a far-right politician.