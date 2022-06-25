Facts

16:54 25.06.2022

Ambassador Korniychuk: official Kyiv may consider suspending visa-free travel with Israel

2 min read

Official Kyiv is considering suspending the visa-free regime with Israel in response to Jerusalem's policy on Ukrainian refugees. The Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk stated this to Details.

«Artificial restrictions are unjustified. And it would be good if they concerned everyone involved in the war! But russian citizens enter Israel without restrictions, Belarusian citizens as well, and Ukrainian citizens have invented electronic visas. Neither I nor my management can help but take it painfully. My Foreign Ministry and the Office of the President of Ukraine tell me: this is unacceptable. We are now considering whether to suspend the visa-free regime for Israelis in response. It will be imperceptible now, but before Rosh Hashanah, the Israeli government will feel it», - the ambassador said.

The head of the diplomatic mission explained that the disloyal attitude of the Israeli authorities led to the outflow of Ukrainian citizens from Israel.

«Since the beginning of active hostilities, according to statistics, 38.5 thousand Ukrainians have come to Israel, of which about 13 thousand people have received Israeli passports. Of this total, 14.1 thousand have left so far. In the last month, more than 5,000 people have left», - the ambassador said.

Yevhen Korniychuk also added: «We are face to face with a huge disaster and we expect help from our partners - paid or free, any, but do not sit on the shore waiting for someone to start winning. That's when we start - then they will help us more, I have the impression», - summed up the ambassador.

Tags: #visa #israel #ukraine

