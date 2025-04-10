EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

The Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road has been automatically extended for another six months, remaining in effect through December 31, 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (MinRegion).

"The Agreement between the EU and Ukraine on the carriage of freight by road... has been extended until December 31, 2025. This decision became possible due to the effective implementation of the Agreement, its positive economic impact on both parties, and effective monitoring of its enforcement," the Ministry's press office stated on Facebook on Thursday.

The agreement was initially signed in June 2022 and is traditionally valid for one year. In June 2024, it was renewed for the third time, extending its effect until June 2025. At that time, the updated version included a provision for automatic extension through the end of 2025, provided there was no negative impact on either party and no violations, the Ministry recalled.

"Road freight transport between Ukraine and the EU is now critical to the economic resilience of our country, as it is by road that we export value-added goods and import essential supplies," said Deputy Prime Minister for Ukraine's Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Kuleba.

According to Kuleba, the agreement has led to a 42% increase in road exports to the EU and a 37% rise in road imports into Ukraine.

At a joint meeting between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission in Kyiv this February, Kuleba expressed Ukraine's hope that the EU would support the signing of a permanent agreement on the carriage of freight by road between the two parties.

Prior to the extension, the agreement was set to expire on June 30, 2025.