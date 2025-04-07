Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:21 07.04.2025

‘Green’ recovery to be one of key topics at Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025 - Italian Ambassador

2 min read
"Green" recovery will be given significant attention at the Conference on Ukraine Recovery (URC), which will be held in Rome in July 2025, said Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa.

"The  URC25 conference will include a high-level panel and a thematic workshop on sustainable recovery aimed at coordinating expertise, funding, vision and support for a climate-smart future for Ukraine," he said at the First Stakeholder Forum in Kyiv on Monday.

The Ambassador hopes that the Conference will become an important platform for implementation of ideas and mobilizing international partnerships to achieve tangible results on the ground.

"Italy has significant experience in the fields of green architecture, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and the circular economy. Our companies, research centres and NGOs are ready to contribute not only with technologies but also with local partnerships and capacity building," he said.

Moreover, Italy sees an important role for its cities and regions in promoting decentralized cooperation to support and save climate-resilient communities in Ukraine.

"The 'green' recovery of Ukraine is not a secondary issue. It is essential for its long-term prosperity and integration into the European climate," the ambassador emphasized.

As reported, the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine will be held in Italy in July 2025.

