Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says that during the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, the allies want to hear the views of his Ukrainian colleague Andriy Sybiha on the process of achieving a just peace for Ukraine

He said this on Wednesday in Brussels at a press conference, announcing the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states, which will be held on April 3-4 at the organization's headquarters.

According to Rutte, when they meet tomorrow evening in the format of the NATO-Ukraine Council, they will hear Minister Andriy Sybiha: he will inform about the current situation in Ukraine, as well as about his views on the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.