15:34 04.04.2025

Rutte: Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible, but we never promise membership would be part of peace agreement

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirms the alliance's decision that Ukraine will be a member of the organization, but there was never a promise that membership would be part of a peace agreement.

Rutte said this on Friday in Brussels at a press conference, answering journalists' questions about whether he could confirm that the Alliance still supports Ukrainian membership.

"We decided in Washington that the path of Ukraine into NATO is irreversible. We are building the bridge by everything we are doing with Ukraine to get Ukraine as interoperable as possible with NATO. But it was never promised to Ukraine that NATO membership would be part of a peace agreement. I mean, that's also true," he said.

