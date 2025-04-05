Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced the election on Friday of Ukrainian representatives to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), the UNICEF Executive Board, the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND), and the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

"Ukraine has just been elected to four UN bodies: CND, UNAIDS, UNPFII, and the UNICEF Executive Board. We are especially proud that Suleiman Mamutov has been re-elected to the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues," Sybiha wrote on the X social network on Friday.

"We thank UN member states for their trust and reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter principles," he added.