14:32 03.04.2025

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

The Danish government has announced the 25th aid package for Ukraine, providing military support to Ukrainians for a total of DKK 6.7 billion (EUR0.898 billion) in 2025-2027, the Danish Ministry of Defense reported.

The aid package is financed by the Ukrainian Fund and includes air defense assistance, artillery and financial support for the Ukrainian Air Force.

"The security situation is evolving rapidly. It is therefore of utmost importance that Denmark continues to provide massive support to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Denmark has been one of the leading donor countries. With the 25th aid package, we emphasize our support for Ukraine in both the short and long term," says Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stressed that Ukraine's security is crucial for the future of all of Europe.

"I hope that our package can inspire other allies to provide even more support," he said.

DKK 1.4 billion is planned for 2025-2027 to support artillery capabilities and the provision of ammunition through allies. In addition, funds are allocated for air defense, the drone coalition and the IT coalition.

In 2026 and 2027, funds will also be allocated to increase the number of contributions through the "Danish model" to the Ukrainian defense industry. If additional funds are available, Danish funding will also support ongoing efforts to encourage allies to contribute through this model for several years. A total of DKK 2.0 billion has been allocated in 2026-2027.

"It is absolutely essential that we help Ukrainians build their defense industry. The Danish model has shown that Ukrainian potential is producing and supplying equipment for the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. Denmark should continue to invest in this, and I hope that other countries will follow our example even more," said Poulsen.

In 2024, Denmark implemented a total of approximately DKK 4.4 billion to the Ukrainian defense industry under the Danish model. The Ministry of Defense is currently preparing the implementation of funds in 2025, including on behalf of the EU and allies, and is working in parallel to strengthen control and audit measures within the model.

