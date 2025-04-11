Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:38 11.04.2025

British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

1 min read

British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited wounded soldiers in a Lviv hospital during an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Thursday, The Telegraph reports.

According to the publication, the duke, accompanied by four veterans, visited the Lviv clinic Superhumans Centre, where wounded soldiers are treated. The centre provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological assistance free of charge. He spoke with a group of amputees at the rehabilitation centre, and also met with Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Photos from the Duke's visit to Lviv show him wearing a jacket with the name of his Unconquered Games Foundation and speaking to wounded Ukrainian veterans.

The unannounced trip only became known after he had already left Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #prince_harry #visit

MORE ABOUT

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

20:05 08.04.2025
Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

17:21 07.04.2025
‘Green’ recovery to be one of key topics at Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025 - Italian Ambassador

‘Green’ recovery to be one of key topics at Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025 - Italian Ambassador

14:54 05.04.2025
Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

Norwegian govt on April 4 approves increase in aid to Ukraine by 50 bln kroner, to 85 bln kroner in 2025

11:31 05.04.2025
Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

15:34 04.04.2025
Rutte: Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible, but we never promise membership would be part of peace agreement

Rutte: Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible, but we never promise membership would be part of peace agreement

15:02 04.04.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine will never accept third country's veto power over its NATO membership

Sybiha: Ukraine will never accept third country's veto power over its NATO membership

14:32 03.04.2025
Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

20:53 02.04.2025
Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

19:13 02.04.2025
Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

Rutte: Sybiha to inform us about his views on process of achieving just peace

HOT NEWS

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

LATEST

URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

Ukraine collects data on sanctioned individuals and companies financing war, ready to provide info to EU

Healy, Pistorius open 27th Ramstein meeting

President Zelenskyy, US Defense Secretary to join Ramstein meting online

About 40 countries to be represented at Ramstein, US Secretary to join online

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

State Department officially confirms resignation of US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink

Enemy's attempts to storm border areas of Sumy region intensify by 30% over week

UK plans to send troops to Ukraine for five years

AD
AD