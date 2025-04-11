British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited wounded soldiers in a Lviv hospital during an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Thursday, The Telegraph reports.

According to the publication, the duke, accompanied by four veterans, visited the Lviv clinic Superhumans Centre, where wounded soldiers are treated. The centre provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological assistance free of charge. He spoke with a group of amputees at the rehabilitation centre, and also met with Natalia Kalmykova, Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Photos from the Duke's visit to Lviv show him wearing a jacket with the name of his Unconquered Games Foundation and speaking to wounded Ukrainian veterans.

The unannounced trip only became known after he had already left Ukraine.