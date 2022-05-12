Facts

18:49 12.05.2022

Russian cannot fully restore combat effectiveness of military units withdrawn from Ukraine - Ukrainian intelligence

1 min read
Having lost a significant part of their military-technical potential during the war in Ukraine, the Russians have already been forced to supply units that suffered irreparable losses with equipment and weapons 50-60 years old, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"However, this situation does not embarrass the Kremlin leadership, it does not care how much and with what to send ‘cannon fodder’ to fight for the future of the ‘Russian world.’ There will always be something that has been rusting in warehouses for decades and that even Third World countries did not want to buy at the time," reads a statement posted on the Agency’s website reads.

