16:51 21.05.2025

Defense Ministry launches a special program to train specialists at medical facilities

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a specialized training program for military personnel in support services in medical institutions.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, after completing this training program in support and assistance, new specialists will work in medical institutions of the defense department system.

This was announced during a coordination meeting in the Office of the President of Ukraine by Colonel Oleksandr Kutkov, Head of the Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The military personnel will be trained in enhanced psychological support and the features of social assistance to the wounded. The recruitment of future specialists for the first year under the updated training program is currently underway.

"Military personnel who have been injured, traumatized, concussed, or have fallen ill while performing combat missions need special support and assistance. This is due to temporary physical limitations and psychological exhaustion," Kutkov noted.

Therefore, according to him, those military personnel who successfully complete courses focusing on the specifics of communicating with wounded servicemen and providing them with social support during treatment will work in medical institutions.

At the first stage, support service workers will work in medical institutions in 24 cities of Ukraine.

Active military personnel, war veterans, including those with disabilities, are invited to study and work as support service workers. Their task is to provide military personnel and their family members with support assistance and consultations on legal, social, household and medical issues. Support service workers maintain constant communication between military personnel, their families, medical institutions, social services, public organizations and government bodies.

Tags: #medical_institutions #defense_ministry

