09:26 21.05.2025
Ukrainian and Dutch defense ministers discuss accelerating military deliveries
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said he had discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov the acceleration of military supplies and an increase in the production of drones.
“We discussed ways to support a robust peace, speed up military deliveries, and scale up drone production in both our counties. Many diplomatic developments, but one thing remains solid: our support for Ukraine!” Brekelmans said on X.