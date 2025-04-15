Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 15.04.2025

'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

3 min read
'Golden eggs' case: HACC remands ex-Defense Ministry official Khmelnytsky to overnight house arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has applied a preventive measure to the former head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry department in the "golden eggs" case, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported.

"On April 15, 2025, the HACC investigating judge applied a preventive measure in the form of night house arrest to the former head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry department," the Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

The person is also subject to procedural obligations to appear before the detective, prosecutor, or court upon the first call, not to leave the territory of the settlement in which he is registered or resides without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court. In addition, he must inform the investigator, prosecutor, and court about changes in his place of residence and work, refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses regarding the circumstances set out in the notice of suspicion, submit passport(s) for travel abroad and other documents to the relevant government authorities for safekeeping.

The preventive measure is in effect until June 15, 2025.

The message does not indicate the name of the person involved, however, according to the NGO Transparency International Ukraine, the individual in question is former head of the Ministry of Defense Department for clothing supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

"According to the investigation, it was Bohdan Khmelnytsky who signed all the contracts for the supply of products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine at inflated prices. He also negotiated with another person involved in the case, the former director of one of the supplier companies, Mykola Deshpetko," the message says.

As reported, during 2022-2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine provided the military with food by purchasing catering services from business entities. The essence of this service is the purchase of a set of products according to the catalog, which contained 409 items.

The criminal scheme consisted of setting inflated prices for the most popular products and understated prices for less popular ones. Its implementation led to the fact that during August-December 2022, two supplier companies illegally received more than UAH 733 million from the budget.

On April 2, law enforcement officers reported suspicion to the former head of the Ministry of Defense department, the owner of related supplier companies, two heads of supplier companies and an individual. They are charged under Part 5 of Art. 191 (embezzlement), Part 2 of Art. 15 and Part 15 of Art. 191 (attempted embezzlement) and Part 3 of Art. 209 (legalization of ill-gotten gains) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #sapo #hacc #defense_ministry

MORE ABOUT

15:22 08.04.2025
Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

Over three years of war, 355 Ukrainian civilians, incl 18 children, die due to Russian explosive objects – ​​Defense Ministry

18:32 07.04.2025
Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

15:07 02.04.2025
NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

16:43 22.03.2025
Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

Naftogaz denies NABU, SAPO accusations of inaction in returning assets to Ukraine

14:47 05.03.2025
Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

Defense Ministry modernizing defense procurement in accordance with NATO standards

21:12 11.02.2025
Defense Ministry officially announces start of voluntary recruitment of 18-24-year-old Ukrainians to AFU for one year

Defense Ministry officially announces start of voluntary recruitment of 18-24-year-old Ukrainians to AFU for one year

18:18 10.02.2025
Defense Ministry authorizes use of BATON UAVs

Defense Ministry authorizes use of BATON UAVs

20:44 06.02.2025
Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces discuss cooperation in defense industry

Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of Swedish Armed Forces discuss cooperation in defense industry

20:38 29.01.2025
Nordic defense ministers to meet in Helsinki, to discuss support for Ukraine

Nordic defense ministers to meet in Helsinki, to discuss support for Ukraine

09:16 28.01.2025
Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC to recover network of gas stations, other assets of Tatneft in Ukraine

Justice Ministry files lawsuit with HACC to recover network of gas stations, other assets of Tatneft in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Merz preparing to visit Ukraine – media

LATEST

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Wars in Ukraine, Middle East cannot be ended with commercial deals – MPSirko

AFU units remain active in Russia’s Belgorod region – MP Kostenko

Chernotytsky elected to board chairman of Suspilne for 4 more years

USA blocks G7 statement condemning Russian missile strike on Sumy – media

Foreign partners note approach of Ukrainian military education to NATO standards – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross participates in regional command and staff exercises

National Guard creates two corps headed by commanders of Azov and Khartiia

Peace agreement concerns so-called five territories – Witkoff

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

AD
AD