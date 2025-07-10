Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

In the operation of Reserve+, there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which are slower due to high load, but if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, he or she can freely use it during inspections, the Ministry of Defense reported.

It is noted that specialists are working to eliminate the problem and the application will resume normal operation in the near future.