Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:28 10.07.2025

Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

In the operation of Reserve+, there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which are slower due to high load, but if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, he or she can freely use it during inspections, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the operation of Reserve+, there are temporary difficulties with authorization, which are slower due to high load. ... if the user has already generated a PDF document in the system, he can freely use it during inspections - such a document has the same legal force as a paper document," the Ministry of Defense said in a telegram message on Thursday.

It is noted that specialists are working to eliminate the problem and the application will resume normal operation in the near future.

Tags: #reserve #defense_ministry

