Umerov discusses strengthening air defense, prospects for cooperation in defense with German Defense Ministry delegation

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a meeting with a delegation from the German Defense Ministry led by the Director of the Joint Planning and Command Staff and Head of the Special Staff "Ukraine", Major General Christian Freuding, during which, in particular, they discussed further strengthening the air defense system and prospects for the production of Ukrainian defense products in Germany.

"The focus of the negotiations is on strategic projects of the European level in the field of security. We discussed further strengthening of the air defense system, including the possibility of localizing the production of German weapons in Ukraine. We also considered the prospects for the production of Ukrainian defense products in Germany. I suggested that the partners intensify joint work in the field of UAVs. Ukraine has great potential in the development of modern unmanned systems - and we are open to technological partnership," Umerov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Ukraine is determined to deepen security cooperation with the new German government.

"I am looking forward to a personal meeting with my friend, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, in the near future. Ukraine sincerely appreciates Germany's leadership in supporting our struggle for freedom, security and a just peace," Umerov concluded.