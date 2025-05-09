Interfax-Ukraine
18:11 09.05.2025

Govt allocates UAH 10 mln to Defense Ministry to repair military vehicles, buy office equipment and furniture

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to provide the Ministry of Defense with UAH 10 million for the repair of military vehicles and the provision of office equipment and furniture to newly created units, the press service of the ministry reports.

"The transferred UAH 10 million will be used to repair the vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are involved in the implementation of tasks, as well as to provide office equipment and furniture to newly created units of the Ministry of Defense. These funds were allocated and transferred by Kyiv City Council in 2025 from the local budget to the state budget," the message states.

The government adopted the order on the distribution in 2025 of state budget funds received from local budgets in the form of subventions to support the state's defense capability at a meeting on Friday, May 9. The draft document was developed by the Ministry of Defense on its own initiative in accordance with the Budget Code of Ukraine.

