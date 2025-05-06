Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:14 06.05.2025

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

1 min read
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the American company Tetra Tech will jointly conduct training for Ukrainian operators of mechanized mine clearance equipment.

"Training with the participation of Tetra Tech will take place at the Ukrainian Training and Testing Complex for the development of new technologies in the field of mine action, civil defense and environmental safety," reads a message posted on the Defense Ministry website following a meeting between the ministry's representatives and the company.

As noted, the parties paid special attention to discussing how to strengthen the practical component of training instructors, operators of mechanized demining equipment and UAV specialists used to detect explosive objects.

Tetra Tech is a leading environmental, water and sustainable infrastructure development company providing consulting and engineering services. In Ukraine, the company is involved in humanitarian demining projects, among other things.

Tags: #tetra_tech #defense_ministry

